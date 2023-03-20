Photographer John Francis McCarthy has demonstrated his love for central New York in his pictures and his books, from the first, “The Finger Lakes,” to his most recent, “The Finger Lakes: Glimpses of Paradise,” which has sold out its first print run. His Irish heritage is also well-represented in his photography, ranging from his childhood in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood of Syracuse to his many journeys to Ireland. His work is influenced by the writings of Irish playwright Sean O’Casey and his emphasis on color and form, which are the essence of photography.

After graduating from Portland State College in Oregon with a degree in literature, he published a weekly newspaper called “The Oregon Advocate,” where he honed his skills as a writer and editor and started his lifelong passion for photography.

When McCarthy and his friend Carl were on a road trip to Santa Fe, California, their car broke down in Shelbourne, Missouri. While they were stranded there for 10 days until the car was repaired, they became friends with an older couple who lived next door to where they were staying. When the couple learned the two men were on their way to Santa Fe, they contacted their son who owned the lumberyard there. He agreed to give the two men employment when they arrived.

In 1972, McCarthy moved to Skaneateles. Ten years later he was approached by the managing editor of Oxford University Press of Toronto to produce what became his first book on the Finger Lakes, part of a series Oxford was publishing on scenic areas in North America.

While attending a birthday party, McCarthy learned a storefront at 9 Jordan St. in the village of Skaneateles was available for rent. He was interested and contacted Peter Wyles, the owner, who told him the space had already been rented. However, two days later Wyles called him back and said the space was too small for the previous person, so it was available again. That space is still the home of Finger Lakes Photography more than 40 years later.

In 1990, McCarthy hired pilot, Bob Sciana, to fly him over Skaneateles because he wanted a shot he could link to a local business. While in the air McCarthy noticed the afternoon sun reflecting off five of the Finger Lakes at once. After taking more than a dozen pictures with two different cameras, a 35 millimeter and a twin-lens medium format Rollei, he captured what has become one of his most well-known photographs, “Five Lakes Sunset.”

For more information about John McCarthy, his books, his photographs, and Fingerlakes Photography, visit fingerlakesphotography.com. You can email him info@fingerlakesphotography.com, call (315) 685-9099, or stop into the store at 9 Jordan St.

