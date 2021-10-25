 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Art council seeks vendors for Auburn holiday festival

Willard Memorial Chapel 6.JPG

Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Finger Lakes Art Council is seeking vendors for its Holiday Festival of the Creative Arts.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Along with vendors, it will include food and live music, as well as tours of the chapel for a $5 donation.

Vendors are asked to donate $25 for one day or $40 for both days. They must provide their own 8-foot table and chairs, while the council will provide lunch. Admission to the festival is free.

Space is limited, and the deadline for vendor registration is Dec. 1.

For more information, or a vendor application, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil or email sandyshutter62@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charles L. "Chucky" Adams

ADAMS, Charles L. "Chucky," 62, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at his home. Calling hours for Chucky will be conducted Monday, Oct. 25…

Watch Now: Related Video

Spook your guests with 3 Halloween party cocktails

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News