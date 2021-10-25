Art council seeks vendors for Auburn holiday festival

The Finger Lakes Art Council is seeking vendors for its Holiday Festival of the Creative Arts.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Along with vendors, it will include food and live music, as well as tours of the chapel for a $5 donation.

Vendors are asked to donate $25 for one day or $40 for both days. They must provide their own 8-foot table and chairs, while the council will provide lunch. Admission to the festival is free.

Space is limited, and the deadline for vendor registration is Dec. 1.

For more information, or a vendor application, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil or email sandyshutter62@gmail.com.

