Giovanni and Lorenzo Picarro love making art.

The second-grader and kindergartener at Herman Avenue Elementary School in Auburn look forward to making more art this summer.

But the brothers know that not all of their classmates will be able to stay creative without the pencils, paints and other artistic resources they have at school, their mother, Morgan Laird, told The Citizen.

"They have friends from all sorts of different households and income levels," she said. "Auburn's a pretty diverse community, and we want to make sure they understand the importance of that."

That's why Giovanni and Lorenzo founded the Picarro Bros. Art Company, which is attempting to raise $1,000 so Giovanni and Lorenzo can supply 100 other Herman Avenue students with art kits. They've raised $490 through a GoFundMe, and have also been selling their art on Facebook to meet their goal. They hope to do so, and hand out the kits, before the end of the school year in June.

Each art kit will cost about $10 to assemble, and will include those pencils and paints, as well as markers, crayons, scissors, paint brushes, paper and more artistic resources. Laird said Herman Avenue's principal and school psychologist have agreed to help the brothers hand out the kits to students who need them. They're excited to see the art that results from their classmates, she added.

"Art is just kind of their thing in general. Even after this they want to share art and connect with other local artists," she said. "Giovanni is excited to make tutorials to teach other kids art too."

Giovanni, 8, told The Citizen he loves making art because "it looks nice as soon as you finish, and it's pretty fun." He likes drawing "cute eyes" and creating art with beads. Lorenzo, 6, agreed with his brother about drawing "cute eyes," and also told The Citizen that drawing helps him when he's upset. Their mother said art, from pencils to paints, has helped both brothers manage their emotions.

When he's happy, Lorenzo likes drawing pictures for other people. He and Giovanni both feel art, and the means to make it, is one of the best gifts one can give.

"You respect other people with kindness by giving them art if they don't have enough money for it," Lorenzo said.

How to help For more information on the Picarro Bros. Art Co., or to contribute to its art kit project, visit gofund.me/d932aee0, find the company on Facebook or email picarrobrosartcompany@gmail.com.