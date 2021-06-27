Art in the Park in Auburn open for registration

Annual event Art in the Park is now accepting registrations for artists and artisans.

The event, which did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19, will return from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Hoopes Park in Auburn.

The 2019 event featured almost 70 vendors, music, food trucks, the Jake Harding Memorial Plein Air Paint Out and more.

Registration forms are available at Regenerations, 101 Genesee St., Auburn, or by emailing artintheparkauburn@gmail.com.

For more information, call Sue Waby at (315) 406-0097.

