The seventh annual Art in the Park show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn.
Along with area artists and crafters exhibiting and selling their creations, the event will feature food vendors, children's activities and the fourth annual Jake Harding Memorial Plein Air Paint Out. Artists of all levels are welcome to participate in the contest; registration is at $10 and participants will paint on site until 1:30 p.m. People's choice awards will be announced at 2 p.m.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public.
For more information, or to register, contact Jean Rhodes at (315) 567-6042 or Sue Waby at (315) 406-0097, or email artintheparkauburn@gmail.com.