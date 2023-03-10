Applications for funding from the New York State Council on the Arts' Statewide Community Regrant program are now available.

The program is coordinated in Cayuga, Wayne, Seneca, Yates and Ontario counties by Auburn Public Theater. First-time applicants must attend a seminar at the theater about the process.

Grants will be awarded in three categories: Community Arts Grants, Individual Artist Grants and Arts Education Grants. Grant limits are $5,000 for organizations and $2,500 for individual artists.

Applications will be accepted through midnight April 8.

For more information, including the application link and seminar dates, visit auburnpublictheater.org.