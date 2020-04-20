At-home care provider in Auburn promoting services during pandemic

Kindred at Home, a provider of home health, community and hospice care, is positioned to offer patients care at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In Auburn, Kindred at Home has served the Cayuga County area for more than 30 years with services that include nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, and social work.

"We take our responsibility to care for our country’s most vulnerable population very seriously and are uniquely qualified to care for our country’s seniors,” Bernadette Schuffenecker, R.N., B.S., the area director of operations in upstate New York, said in a news release. “It is an honor and a privilege to be able to provide them with the healthcare they need, as well as the confidence that their needs are being met, while keeping them safe at home. Every day our aim is to provide the absolute best patient care and service, and this pandemic only heightens our commitment to care.”