At Wegmans, Auburn native goes from cheese shop to corporate office

Some of the most recent changes at the Auburn location of Wegmans, including those prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, were influenced by a local native.
Gina Gera, who lives in Auburn with her husband and three children, is the senior vice president of operations for the regional supermarket chain's Syracuse division. She was promoted to the position three years ago, the latest step in a 32-year career that began in the Olde World Cheese department of the downtown Wegmans while she was still attending Auburn High School.
In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, Gera attributed her longevity with Wegmans to its warm, family-friendly environment. A cheerleader throughout school, she wanted to be a flight attendant. But after a couple years working part-time, she decided to take a full-time position, following in the footsteps of her mother, Sue Bertonica, who worked 37 years for the chain herself.
"I really enjoyed the work I was doing and the people I was working with," Gera said. "I decided to stay not thinking I was making a career out of it, but it just happened to work that way."
Gera's career with Wegmans would take her through the customer service, front end, bakery, seafood and perishable departments at stores in the Buffalo, Syracuse and Ithaca areas. She briefly left the chain to open Liquor City Wine & Spirits, an independent store located next to the DeWitt Wegmans. After coming back to the chain, she managed the stores in Cicero and Fairmount.
Fifty years ago Feb. 17, the Auburn Wegmans opened its automatic doors.
Wegmans then moved Gera to the corporate side of its operations by offering her the position of continuous improvement customer service manager. Over the next several years, she worked with colleagues on projects that included Wegmans SCAN, a free app that allows customers to scan their items as they shop so they can check out faster, using just one bar code.
Gera was also involved in the implementation of self-checkout kiosks at Wegmans stores. The corporate experience has given her a more complete view of how the chain operates, she said.
"The cool part was that I wasn't just impacting one store or one group of people, I was impacting the entire company and working collaboratively across many departments to get something accomplished," she said. "I had to influence folks to my way of thinking in order for them to understand the change or positive impact that was coming with it."
Gera would continue her climb to the position of manager of the Syracuse district, which made her "ecstatic," she said. Then, three years ago, she was offered her current position.
As senior vice president of operations for the Syracuse division, perhaps the biggest challenge Gera has faced has been COVID-19.
The pandemic has affected nearly every area of the chain's operations. Customers had to wear masks and socially distance. Employees had to be protected with masks and shields, and regular wellness checks. Hot food and bakery items had to be removed due to safety concerns, while toilet paper and sanitizing wipes had to be limited due to spiking demand for them.
Though some of the chain's decisions were met with criticism, particularly its enforcement of its customer mask policy, Gera said every one of them was made with the same concerns in mind.
"Our people are always our No. 1 priority. We want to make sure every decision we make has them at the top of our minds. It was a very scary time for everyone," she said. "It was just such a fast-moving time of change, but all with good intentions to make sure we were doing everything we possibly could to keep our customers and our people safe."
With COVID-19 waning, Wegmans continues to make those decisions. On July 4, Gera said, the chain will begin allowing vaccinated employees to not wear masks if they choose.
"We take a very conservative approach when we make these decisions," she said. "We want to make sure we're doing it with all of the information in order to make the best decisions."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.