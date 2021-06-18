At Wegmans, Auburn native goes from cheese shop to corporate office

Wegmans then moved Gera to the corporate side of its operations by offering her the position of continuous improvement customer service manager. Over the next several years, she worked with colleagues on projects that included Wegmans SCAN, a free app that allows customers to scan their items as they shop so they can check out faster, using just one bar code.

Gera was also involved in the implementation of self-checkout kiosks at Wegmans stores. The corporate experience has given her a more complete view of how the chain operates, she said.

"The cool part was that I wasn't just impacting one store or one group of people, I was impacting the entire company and working collaboratively across many departments to get something accomplished," she said. "I had to influence folks to my way of thinking in order for them to understand the change or positive impact that was coming with it."

Gera would continue her climb to the position of manager of the Syracuse district, which made her "ecstatic," she said. Then, three years ago, she was offered her current position.

As senior vice president of operations for the Syracuse division, perhaps the biggest challenge Gera has faced has been COVID-19.