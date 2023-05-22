Helio Health has been awarded $500,000 to support its addiction recovery services in the Finger Lakes region, including Auburn.

New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced more than $7 million for 15 providers of medication to treat addiction located across the state. Helio Health operates facilities in Binghamton, Rochester, Utica and Syracuse, with the latter serving the Auburn area. It offers access to opioid medication buprenorphine, clinical and medical staff and peer counselors to support people in recovery from addiction.

“We are excited to be able to meet the needs of the whole community no matter where they are at in their recovery journey to have same day access to buprenorphine to aid in stabilizing their substance use while providing wrap around care," Helio Health Finger Lakes region Vice President Sabrina Howland said in a news release.

For more information, visit helio.health or call (315) 471-1564.