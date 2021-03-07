Auburn 'Agitators': Author of new book part of Tubman celebration

'Shining a Light on Harriet Tubman'

The third annual citywide celebration of Harriet Tubman will feature several virtual events March 7-14 on the social media channels of the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and other local institutions. Safe visitation to the historic and cultural sites that are currently open is also encouraged. For more information, visit auburndowntown.org or visitauburnny.org.

Sunday, March 7

• 1 to 5 p.m.: Schweinfurth Art Center's "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit open to the public. Featuring work by local pre-K-12 students and their teachers, and artists 65 and older. Free and open to the public; reservations required. Visit myartcenter.org.

• 4 p.m.: Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino, of Magpie, will sing the seven songs created by Genesee Elementary School students about Harriet Tubman during their "Harriet Was Here" songwriting residencies. The songs are featured in the Equal Rights Heritage Center's “Seeing Equal Rights in NYS” song wall exhibit. Supported by a grant from the Skaneateles Area Arts Council and presented by Genesee Elementary School and Harriet Tubman Boosters.

Monday, March 8: International Women’s Day

• 2 p.m.: Equal Rights Heritage Center virtual tour: Meet the women featured in the “Seeing Equal Rights in NYS” exhibit who embody this year’s Women’s History Month theme, "Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”

• 5 p.m.: Danielle Ponder at Auburn Public Theater: Presentation of performance from opening event from Harriet Tubman Weekend 2020.

• 7 p.m.: "A Virtual Evening with Author Dororthy Wickenden": Wickenden will discuss her latest work, The Agitators, with a panel conversation on the three Auburn women featured in it. Panelists include Harriet Tubman descendants and representatives from the Seward House Museum and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

Tuesday, March 9

• 2 p.m.: "Harriet Tubman and Suffrage," a presentation about Tubman's suffrage work and connections presented by Ranger Kim Szewczyk of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

• 7 p.m.: "The Cultural Landscape at Harriet Tubman National Historical Park" presented by John Auwaerter of the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Wednesday, March 10: Harriet Tubman Day

• Fort Hill Cemetery: Pay respects to Harriet Tubman where she was laid to rest on March 10, 1913. Harriet Tubman Day was first recognized as an official American holiday in 1990, and in 2003 it became a legally observed holiday in New York state.

• “Tubman on the Twenty” Harriet Tubman Day 2021: Purchase a special-edition print, hand-signed and numbered by local artist Blake Chamberlain. Only available at the Equal Rights Heritage Center until sold out. Cost $20 each, cash or check, written out to the Auburn Downtown BID. All proceeds to benefit a local cause in the spirit of Harriet Tubman. Also, visit the center, take a selfie with the Tubman statue in the courtyard and post it to social media with the hashtag #HarrietTubmanStatue for a chance to win a limited-edition “Tubman on the Twenty” print. Contest ends March 31.

• 7 p.m.: "Connections and Conversations: Harriet Tubman and Black Women’s Activism" presented by Ranger Kim Szewczyk of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and L’Merchie Frasier of the Museum of African American History. Hosted by the Boston National Historical Park, the Museum of African American History (Boston) and Nantucket and Boston African American National Historic Site. Free WebEx program: https://bit.ly/3rkw3w4.

Thursday, March 11

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Tour Willard Memorial Chapel, the “Tiffany Treasure of the Finger Lakes,” to see a rare example of the work of Louis C. Tiffany and Tiffany Glass and Decorating Co. of New York City. Open Thursday and Friday with tours beginning on the hour.

• Noon: Seward House Museum "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families" virtual tour: Join museum staff on a virtual tour of the "Forged in Freedom" exhibit and the original kitchen of the house, which was used as a stop on the Underground Railroad during the mid-19th century, at facebook.com/sewardhousemuseum. Staff will be on hand to answer questions throughout the day in the comments section. Museum open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with tours at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; preregistration required.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Seymour Public Library express browsing. Library is open for express browsing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Collection features new titles celebrating Harriet Tubman and women’s history, or reserve a copy of Dorothy Wickenden’s "The Agitators." Bonus children's activity: Read along at home, "Seward House Museum: Fanny Seward Historical Fiction Chapter Two: Martha’s Visit," on Fanny meeting Martha Coffin Wright.

Friday, March 12

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Case Research Lab: New exhibit "The Memory Project" reflects on how we serve our community as a space for your memory through a three-part exhibition series. Part one, "Processing the Past: Photography as Cultural Memory," will immerse viewers in historic images of Auburn. Also on view: "Twisted Threads of Gold and Steel: Dialect in Slave Narratives," focusing on the ways that Harriet Tubman was memorialized in writing, and how the use of dialect in biographies of her and other slaves were used to stereotype freed slaves as ignorant and uneducated, perpetuating the racism of the late 19th and early 20th centuries (digital exhibit). Museum open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; reservations required. Tours of Case Research Lab, where sound on film was invented, included.

• 2 p.m.: Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. C-SPAN interview with president and CEO Karen Hill, who gives a detailed view into the extraordinary life of Tubman with Douglas V. Armstrong, Syracuse University anthology professor. Armstrong takes viewers on a tour of the iconic abolitionist’s two-story brick home in Auburn, where Tubman housed more than a dozen people as part of the Underground Railroad.

• 7 p.m.: "Harriet Tubman: Soldier of Freedom," presented by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Filmed on location on the Eastern Shore, the film briefly shares the dramatic, difficult story of Tubman’s life as an enslaved child and adult, her pursuit of freedom on the Underground Railroad, and her determination to end slavery and bring liberty and justice to others. The short film is an introduction to the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center exhibits and programs, highlighting the things that were most meaningful and important to Tubman.

Saturday, March 13

• 2 p.m.: Tubman Troupe original monologue #IAmEnough: Revisit an original monologue by Tubman Troupe member Melody Smith Johnson, written for the original play “A Gatherin’ Place.” Originally debuted as part of Auburn Public Theater’s “The Quarantine Sessions.”

• 7 p.m.: “Preachers of Sedition” presented by John Rudy, park ranger at the National Park Service's Mather Training Center in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, who will uncover the reasoning behind central New York’s Underground Railroad hotbeds, from Syracuse through Auburn to Rochester.

Sunday, March 14

• 2 p.m.: "Boosting Harriet: A Live Conversation with Author Kate Clifford Larson": Replay of Harriet Tubman Boosters’ live chat with esteemed Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larson about Tubman's time in Auburn.

• Brave Women FLX Winter 100K Virtual Challenge: Finish logging your challenge, explore Brave Women sites for top trailblazers, or take in some retail therapy by supporting female-fronted businesses. Find all information and itineraries at Where Brave Women Winter.