Auburn 'Agitators': Author of new book part of Tubman celebration

While researching her 2011 book, "Nothing Daunted," Dorothy Wickenden was told a story that stuck with her.
Wickenden was interviewing a descendent of Ros Underwood, who together with Dorothy Woodruff, Wickenden's grandmother, would leave behind her privileged life in Auburn to teach school in Colorado. The two women's adventure was the basis of Wickenden's New York Times bestseller, subtitled "The Unexpected Education of Two Society Girls in the West."
Before they left Auburn, though, Ros and Woodruff shared a moment that would become family lore. The two were little girls, standing in front of the family home on South Street.
And there, Wickenden was told, they saw Harriet Tubman.
"I thought, 'That is incredible,'" she told The Citizen Friday. "I had to finish 'Nothing Daunted,' but as I was working on that I kept thinking about this story."
That makes "Nothing Daunted" something of a prequel to Wickenden's next book, "The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights." Available March 30 from publisher Scribner, the book closely follows the activism and the friendship of its titular three women, all in Auburn, during the mid-19th century: Tubman, Frances Seward and Martha Coffin Wright.
"This is a history that really has been overlooked, the story of these three women," Wickenden said. "A fugitive slave, a middle-class mother of seven and the aristocratic wife of a famous politician."
Wickenden will talk about the book at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, as part of "Shining a Light on Harriet Tubman," the city's third annual celebration of the iconic abolitionist around the anniversary of her death. The talk, which will also take place on International Women's Day, will be held virtually along with the rest of the celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The author's Tubman story isn't the only connection between her last book and her new one. Wickenden also visited the Seward House Museum in Auburn while researching "Nothing Daunted," as her great-great-grandparents lived next door it. At the museum, Wickenden was fascinated that her tour guide, Jennifer Haines, focused less on its most famous resident, William H. Seward, than his wife, Frances. The author learned that she wasn't the "neurotic shut-in" described by her husband's biographers, but in actuality "a force of nature." She harbored fugitive slaves in the house's basement, argued for abolition even more forcefully than her husband, and helped him research insanity during his pioneering use of the defense in the 1846 William Freeman trial in Auburn.
It was also Frances, effectively, who sold to Tubman the South Street land that would become her home, Wickenden said. The land came from Frances' father, and William was in Europe at the time.
"That was a completely radical act at the time," Wickenden said. "Women didn't buy and sell houses, and certainly not to fugitive slaves. It was completely illegal."
Frances had one close friend: Martha Coffin Wright, who lived around the corner. The two discussed Mary Wollstonecraft and her book "A Vindication of the Rights of Women," as well as abolition and other issues of the time. Wright, who also harbored fugitive slaves and attended the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, was "funny and acerbic, and a complete renegade," Wickenden said.
(Editor's note: The following article contains minor spoilers for the movie "Harriet.")
Through their abolition work, she and Frances would meet Tubman in the 1850s. The two became trusted allies of "Moses" as she led her dangerous expeditions to free about 70 slaves using the Underground Railroad. The book also covers Tubman's work as a spy and leader of the Combahee River Raid in the Civil War, the same conflict that saw Frances and Wright lose a son each.
"It took me longer to figure out how to tell the story of Tubman in a way that really brought her to life," Wickenden said. "To show her as a fully rounded human being who had her faults, too."
Wickenden began writing "The Agitators" shortly after the release of "Nothing Daunted." But with a full-time job — executive editor of The New Yorker since 1996 — the writing went slowly. Meanwhile, the times changed. Barack Obama's presidency gave way to Donald Trump's, along with #MeToo, Black Lives Matter and other movements descended from those of Seward, Wright and Tubman's day.
Those movements gave "The Agitators" a new resonance, Wickenden said.
"It felt like we are in fact continuing to fight versions of the same battles these women were fighting, starting in the 1820s," she said. "So it felt like a darker story, but ultimately a way to write about how social movements happen, how they evolve, how important they are and how powerful, seemingly ordinary citizens can be if they band together and decide, 'This must be changed.'"
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.