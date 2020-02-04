Auburn alumni hall of fame announces class of 2020

The Auburn Education Foundation announced the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2020 on Tuesday:

• Dr. Marc Brown (class of 1971, Auburn High): A recognized expert in Mohs surgery for the treatment of melanoma and unusual skin cancers at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

• William Snee (posthumous; class of 1971, Auburn High): Professionally known as Bill Carey, a three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, reporter and mentor for more than four decades in central New York.

• Susan Taylor-Brown, Ph.D. (class of 1972, Auburn High): Award-winning mental health expert and advocate concerning end-of-life issues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Martha Gallo (class of 1975, Auburn High): Executive vice president and head of internal audit for AIG, board co-chair for the Women's Refugee Commission and champion for the advancement of women and girls.

• Brian Kreydatus (class of 1987, Auburn High): Fulbright Scholar, internationally honored practicing artist, and studio art professor at the College of William and Mary specializing in printmaking and life drawing.