Auburn alumni hall of fame announces class of 2020

The Auburn Education Foundation announced the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2020 on Tuesday:
• Dr. Marc Brown (class of 1971, Auburn High): A recognized expert in Mohs surgery for the treatment of melanoma and unusual skin cancers at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
• William Snee (posthumous; class of 1971, Auburn High): Professionally known as Bill Carey, a three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, reporter and mentor for more than four decades in central New York.
• Susan Taylor-Brown, Ph.D. (class of 1972, Auburn High): Award-winning mental health expert and advocate concerning end-of-life issues.
• Martha Gallo (class of 1975, Auburn High): Executive vice president and head of internal audit for AIG, board co-chair for the Women's Refugee Commission and champion for the advancement of women and girls.
• Brian Kreydatus (class of 1987, Auburn High): Fulbright Scholar, internationally honored practicing artist, and studio art professor at the College of William and Mary specializing in printmaking and life drawing.
• Jared Tuxill (class of 1989, Auburn High): Navy SEAL with at least 10 tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and decorations that include the Silver Star, six Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
The induction ceremony will take place Friday, May 15, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn.
For more information, email aef@aecsd.education.