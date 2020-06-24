Auburn among McDonald's locations that fed frontline workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two Auburn locations of McDonald's were among eight in central New York and the Southern Tier that provided more than 5,000 meals to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meals were provided from April 22 through May 5 as part of McDonald's national Thank You Meals campaigns. The other restaurants that participated are located in Ithaca, Elmira and Horseheads.

The McDonald's are all owned by Courtney and Michael Feehan, of Lansing, under Cayuga Restaurant Group McDonald's.

“As a local business owner, my number one priority is to serve our community,” Courtney said in a news release. “I’d like to recognize our health care workers who have done so much for our communities during the coronavirus. I am grateful that our restaurants could give back to them.”

The Feehans also provided free beverages to health care workers and first responders every Monday in April.

