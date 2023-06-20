The city of Auburn has announced the details of its 2023 Summer Recreation Program.

Activities for ages 6 to 14 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. July 11 through Aug. 17 at the following locations: Tuesdays at the Lincoln Park playground on North Fulton Street, Wednesdays at Clifford Park on Mary Street and Thursdays at Casey Park on North Division Street. Activities may include arts and crafts; playground, field and court games; gaga ball; culinary arts; and Perform 4 Purpose music lessons.

Children do not need to register to participate in the program, but they must be signed in and out daily.

For more information, contact Brian Rhodes at brhodes@auburnny.gov or visit auburnny.gov.