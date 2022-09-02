Auburn-area church to host 9/11 flag display

The Auburn Church of the Nazarene will host a display of more than 1,000 American flags beginning Sunday, Sept. 4, in memory of the Sept. 11 attacks and the people lost in them.

The church is located at 3360 E. Genesee St. Road in Sennett. Its Sunday worship services take place at 10:30 a.m.

In a news release, the church said the display is intended for those who are hurting during the anniversary of the attacks, those who suffered loss and more.

"We want our community to know we care. (The attacks) affected each and every one of us; therefore, we will be putting over a thousand flags in our lawn to represent all the people who sacrificed their lives on that fateful day ... and those us of who were left behind to grieve," the church said.

For more information, call the church at (315) 253-9300.