Auburn-area ice cream bar reopens with new owners and, during COVID-19, new rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Customers won't see most of the work Jamison and Penny Mills did to Reese's Dairy Bar before it opened for the first season under their ownership on Easter Sunday.

The reason they won't is the same reason the Aurelius ice cream business opened that Sunday, April 12, and not its planned first day of Friday, March 20. With the coronavirus pandemic, the Reese's dining room is closed and the Millses waited a few weeks seeing how the state's efforts to enforce social distancing played out, they said Friday.

"With more time, people became more accustomed to social distancing. It became a habit," Penny said. "I see that as people come here. They're very conscious, patient and respectful."

Indeed, with gorgeous weather that first Sunday, the business was greeted by a nonstop line of people spaced 6 feet apart, said the Millses, of Port Byron. On advice from the Cayuga County Health Department, they and their staff remind customers of that distance when necessary, and sanitize any surfaces that are touched often.