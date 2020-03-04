Auburn art center accepting class registration

Art After School: Spring Fever will take place from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, April 1 through May 13 (except April 8), and will give children ages 6-10 the opportunity to create colorful mixed media art inspired by the earth waking up on the California coast. Children will draw people bicycling, playing and swimming, and make clay masks. The class will be taught by Warner Varno, and costs $60 for Schweinfurth members and $75 for nonmembers.

The center will also offer two week-long art camps during spring break: Fresh Art Every Day for children 6-10, and You've Got Mail! for children 11-14. The younger class will be taught by Lydia Montgomery and will feature projects like designing felt books and flowers, and embroidering note cards. The older class will be taught by Didi Leavitt and will explore 2-D design and creative writing through postcard and mail art. The classes run from 9 a.m. to noon April 6-10 at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. They cost $115 for center members and $130 for nonmembers.