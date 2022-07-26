 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Auburn art center now registering for adult, student art programs in fall

Winter Art Camp 3.JPG

Making pottery during Winter Art Camp at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn in 2017.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is now accepting registration for adult art classes and its after-school program this fall.

Adult classes will include Fall Wheel Throwing (pottery) 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 1-Oct. 20; Introduction to Sewing 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Sept. 3-Oct. 29 (except Oct. 22); and Fall Monochromatic Painting 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 8.

"This is a great opportunity for adults to learn or expand on their skills in these areas,” Schweinfurth Program Coordinator Julia Banfi said in a news release. “Space is limited, so we encourage people to sign up as soon as possible for these classes.”

The six-week after-school program, "Take it to the Skies," will explore the world above and the creatures that live there through clay, paint and more with artist Victoria Savka.

The program is for ages 6 to 10, and will run from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.

For more information, including pricing, visit myartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

