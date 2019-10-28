The Schweinfurth Art Center will host a five-week class on making and using marionette puppets beginning Nov. 2.
Taught by Dawn Jordan, the class will culminate with a public performance during the Holiday Traditions event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.
The class is for ages 10 and older. Jordan, who operates Dawn Jordan String Theatre, will bring 20 of her marionettes to the first class for children to try. Participants will then design and make their moving puppets using papier-mache, cloth and wood.
"The beauty of puppetry is the combination of art, story, music, and the viewer who will suspend reality," Jordan said in a news release. "Even though the controller is pulling the strings, it is the onlooker who can experience its magic."
The class will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Nov. 2 through Dec. 7 except Nov. 16.
For more information, including pricing, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.