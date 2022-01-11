 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDUCATION

Auburn art center to offer adult classes

  • 0
First Night Schweinfurth 3.JPG

Visitors take in the "Quilts=Art=Quilts" exhibit during First Friday at the Schweinfurth Art Center.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will offer adult classes in drawing, watercolor painting and wheel throwing this winter.

Drawing instructor Warner Varno will teach participants new techniques, compositions and how to create form, volume and dimension through shading. Participants will use a variety of media, including graphite, charcoal and colored pencils. The class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 10 through March 17.

Painting instructor Eric Shute will focus on interpreting a still life in transparent watercolor. Topics will include color composition, developing a unique way of interpreting subjects and conveying volume on a flat surface. The class is for watercolor beginners and painters who want to learn new techniques. It will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8 through March 15.

Clay instructor John Smolenski will show how to throw a pot on a wheel or brush up on foundational skills like centering, throwing techniques, trimming, glazing and more. The class is for beginners but those looking to expand their introductory skills will also be welcome. The class will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 10 through March 17.

People are also reading…

All classes will take place at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, and masks will be required there at all times.

For more information, including pricing, visit myartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dale E. Gamba

GAMBA, Dale E., 85, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Services are Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Sacred Heart Church at a time to be …

Barbara J. Kappesser

KAPPESSER, Barbara J., 78, of Syracuse, NY, passed away Jan. 3, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital with her family by her side. Barb's wishes were …

Watch Now: Related Video

Five reasons why you should be eating more oregano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News