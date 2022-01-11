Auburn art center to offer adult classes

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will offer adult classes in drawing, watercolor painting and wheel throwing this winter.

Drawing instructor Warner Varno will teach participants new techniques, compositions and how to create form, volume and dimension through shading. Participants will use a variety of media, including graphite, charcoal and colored pencils. The class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 10 through March 17.

Painting instructor Eric Shute will focus on interpreting a still life in transparent watercolor. Topics will include color composition, developing a unique way of interpreting subjects and conveying volume on a flat surface. The class is for watercolor beginners and painters who want to learn new techniques. It will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8 through March 15.

Clay instructor John Smolenski will show how to throw a pot on a wheel or brush up on foundational skills like centering, throwing techniques, trimming, glazing and more. The class is for beginners but those looking to expand their introductory skills will also be welcome. The class will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 10 through March 17.

All classes will take place at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, and masks will be required there at all times.

For more information, including pricing, visit myartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

