Auburn art center to offer painting, pottery classes

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will offer two in-person art classes for adults this fall.

A watercolor plein air class for ages 16 and older, led by instructor Eric Shute, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 26 through Dec. 7. When weather doesn't allow the class to meet outside, it will meet inside the center and participants will work from a still life. Masks will be required at all times inside the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.

“In this workshop we will try to get out and experience plein air painting, and all of the fun and all of the challenges that goes with it,” Shute said in a news release. “I will share methods and techniques that I have found helpful to me in painting outdoors in the open air.”

A wheel throwing class for ages 16 and older, led by instructor John Smolenski, will meet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 28 through Dec. 9 (except Thanksgiving). It will cover the foundational skills for throwing pots on a wheel, including centering, throwing techniques, trimming and glazing. It is geared toward beginners, but students with introductory skills will also be welcome.

Space in both classes is limited.

For more information, including pricing, call (315) 255-1553 or visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/adult-classes.

