Auburn art center to offer student classes

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will offer in-person art classes and camps for students in February.

Artist Victoria Savka will teach two sessions of art camp during February break, Feb. 21-25. "Exploring the World of Animals" for ages 6 to 10, will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. "The Art of Storytelling," for ages 11 to 16, will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Both camps will meet at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. They cost $115 for center members and $130 for nonmembers, and scholarships are available.

The center's Art After School program will return in March with a six-week program, "Ocean Life Exploration Through Art," also taught by Savka. Students will work with paint, clay and more. The class is for ages 6 to 10 and will meet from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, March 2 through April 6, at the center. It costs $55 for center members and $65 for nonmembers, and scholarships are available.

Masks are required at all times inside the center.

For more information, email julia@schweinfurthartcenter.org, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

