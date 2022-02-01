 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDUCATION

Auburn art center to offer student classes

  • 0
Schweinfurth

Children take part in the Pattern Magic class at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn.

 Provided

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will offer in-person art classes and camps for students in February.

Artist Victoria Savka will teach two sessions of art camp during February break, Feb. 21-25. "Exploring the World of Animals" for ages 6 to 10, will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. "The Art of Storytelling," for ages 11 to 16, will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Both camps will meet at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. They cost $115 for center members and $130 for nonmembers, and scholarships are available.

The center's Art After School program will return in March with a six-week program, "Ocean Life Exploration Through Art," also taught by Savka. Students will work with paint, clay and more. The class is for ages 6 to 10 and will meet from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, March 2 through April 6, at the center. It costs $55 for center members and $65 for nonmembers, and scholarships are available.

Masks are required at all times inside the center.

For more information, email julia@schweinfurthartcenter.org, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stephen J. Buttaro, Jr.

BUTTARO, JR. , Stephen J., 63, of Scipio, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, Februar…

Watch Now: Related Video

Have fun but stay healthy with these snacks for your Super Bowl party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News