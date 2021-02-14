 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn artist contributes to new 'Musketeers' anthology
ENTERTAINMENT

Auburn artist contributes to new 'Musketeers' anthology

{{featured_button_text}}
Catto

One of Ed Catto's images from new anthology "The Musketeers: New Adventures."

 Provided

Auburn artist Ed Catto is the illustrator of a new anthology, "The Musketeers: New Adventures."

Published by Airship 27 Production, the anthology features Alexandre Dumas' Three Musketeers, Athos, Aramis and Porthos, as well as their protege, D'Artagnan, in two fast-paced action tales and a novella from writers Joel Jenkins, Paul Beale and Alan J. Porter.

Catto provided the interior illustrations of the anthology. He is a longtime illustrator and comic book enthusiast who also teaches entrepreneurism at Ithaca College's School of Business and runs Agendae, a locally based strategic consulting firm and marketing communications group.

The anthology is available from Amazon on paperback and soon on Kindle.

For more information, visit airship27.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News