Auburn artist contributes to new 'Musketeers' anthology

Auburn artist Ed Catto is the illustrator of a new anthology, "The Musketeers: New Adventures."

Published by Airship 27 Production, the anthology features Alexandre Dumas' Three Musketeers, Athos, Aramis and Porthos, as well as their protege, D'Artagnan, in two fast-paced action tales and a novella from writers Joel Jenkins, Paul Beale and Alan J. Porter.

Catto provided the interior illustrations of the anthology. He is a longtime illustrator and comic book enthusiast who also teaches entrepreneurism at Ithaca College's School of Business and runs Agendae, a locally based strategic consulting firm and marketing communications group.

The anthology is available from Amazon on paperback and soon on Kindle.

For more information, visit airship27.com.

