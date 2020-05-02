Auburn artist illustrates new pulp hero release
Auburn artist illustrates new pulp hero release

Catto

An illustration from "Ravenwood: Stepson of Mystery" by Ed Catto, of Auburn.

 Provided

Auburn artist Ed Catto is the interior illustrator of a new pulp hero collection, "Ravenwood: Stepson of Mystery."

Published by Airship 27 Productions, the collection features four new adventures for one of pulp history's first and most colorful occult detectives.

Catto, a Pulp Factory Award-winning artist, also teaches entrepreneurism at Ithaca College's School of Business and runs Agendae, a locally based strategic consulting firm and marketing communications group.

"It's been so much fun to spend some time with Ravenwood in, and around, New York City during that classic heyday,” he said in a news release.

For more information on the collection, visit tinyurl.com/ravenwoodvol4.

