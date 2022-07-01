Auburn artist Mack opens show in Dallas

Auburnian Peter "Mack" Maciulewicz has opened an exhibit of new paintings, "Joyful Expressions," at the Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas.

According to a news release, the paintings were inspired by a work of his from a few years ago that depicted a close study of the relationships among rhythm and color. Each one started as a charcoal sketch on a large canvas, and continued to evolve.

“These works were painted during the COVID pandemic," Mack said. "I wanted them to reflect joy without any deep meaning. They were painted to bring the same joy to the viewer that I had experienced while creating them.”

The exhibit opened June 25. The gallery has another Auburn connection, as it was opened in 2008 by local native Phil Romano, the restaurateur who created Fuddruckers and Romano's Macaroni Grill.

In addition to painting, Mack is a renowned jazz bassist who will next perform locally as part of his Lamb, Mack & Sorgen Trio at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on the main stage of the Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival in Clinton Square in Syracuse. Mack also runs Auburn design/build company Mack Studios, which was started by his father, Casimir, who was an artist as well.

For more information, visit maciulewiczart.com or samuellynne.com.

