Auburn artist part of new 'Batman' book

Auburn artist Ed Catto is among the contributors to a new anthology dedicated to the first season of the 1966 "Batman" TV series.

"ZLONK! ZOK! ZOWIE! The Subterranean Blue Grotto Guide to Batman '66: Season One" collects essays that creatively examine the series, which starred Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin. The anthology was published by Crazy 8 Press and edited by comic book writer and essayist Jim Beard. It will be released this month as a trade paperback and e-book.

Catto is a longtime illustrator and comic book enthusiast who also teaches entrepreneurism at Ithaca College's School of Business and runs Agendae, a locally based strategic consulting firm and marketing communications group. His essay is about the "Batman" season one finale, the two-parter "Fine Finny Friends" and "Batman Makes the Scenes," and his dad, Bill Cato, is part of it. Ed Catto also contributed four illustrations to the anthology.

For more information, visit crazy8press.com.

