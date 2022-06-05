Auburn artist part of new pulp fiction series

Auburn artist Ed Catto is part of a new series of pulp fiction books starring Doc Atlas.

An homage to classic '30s and '40s characters like Doc Savage and Jim Anthony, Atlas was created by Michael A. Black and Ray Lovato. Catto joined them to provide all the covers and interior illustrations for the series from Airship 27 Productions.

The first volume of the series features three cases: a deadly mystery haunting an ancient Mayan pyramid, the supposed crash of a flying saucer in Roswell, New Mexico, and a deadly monster in the Amazon controlled by Nazi war criminals.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this adventure,” Catto said in a news release. “I just love providing both the interior pen and ink illustrations and the painted cover!”

Catto is Pulp Factory Award-winning illustrator and comic book enthusiast who also teaches entrepreneurism at Ithaca College's School of Business and founded Agendae, a locally based strategic consulting firm and marketing communications group.

For more information, visit airship27.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0