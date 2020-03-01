Auburn author, former model, releases fourth book

Auburn author Jacqueline Cioffa has released her fourth book, "The Shape of Us."

A collection of essays and poems, the book celebrates the complexities and authentic beauty of everyday women, Cioffa said in a news release.

Subjects include complex mother-daughter relationships, sexual and physical abuse, body shaming, insecurities, self-worth and complicated friendships. The book also celebrates the empowerment and admiration of "the delightful and dirty business of being female."

"Self-discovery, self-love and pearls of wisdom only discovered after a life in the trenches of modeling, fame, aging and a nervous breakdown," she said.

Cioffa's previous books include "The Red Bench," "The Vast Landscape" and "Georgia Pine." An activist, speaker and advocate of mental health awareness, Cioffa has been featured on TV, radio and magazines, and is also the author of the column Bleeding Ink with Feminine Collective.

For more information, visit jacquelinecioffa.com.

