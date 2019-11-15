Auburn author Mike Ricci has released a second edition of his book "The Greatest Game: Our Lifelong Romance with Baseball."
The book now spans baseball history from 1850 until September 2019, and has a new brown cover, instead of a green one, surrounding a picture of Babe Ruth teaching two children how to play baseball.
"The Greatest Game" follows how baseball grew from a simple boys' game into a billion-dollar industry, and includes mini biographies of great players like Hoss Radbourn, Joe DiMaggio, Ruth, Don Larsen and Jackie Robinson. Ricci also covers topics like the evolution of the rules of the game, the formation of the players' union, Robinson leading the way for players of color to join Major League Baseball and more.
Each year of the World Series and hall of fame inductions are also covered. The second edition of the book, which was released last month, includes a new 30-page index as well.
Both editions of the book were published by Amazon, and are available there.