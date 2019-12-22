Author Heidi Nightengale, of Auburn, was the winner of a People's Choice Award at the 2019 CNY Book Awards.
Nightengale was nominated for her book "Robert's Red Sweater." It is about a young boy who gives up his prized possession to care for a bird that has fallen from its nest, learning about giving and letting go in the process.
Nightengale, who teaches for SUNY Empire State College and was elected to the Cayuga County Legislature in November, has been writing and publishing poetry, children's books and more for 30 years.
The awards were presented Dec. 12 by the YMCA of Central New York. Nightengale tied for the People's Choice Award with Carol Decker, author of "Little Carol Speaks Her Truth." Other awards were presented for fiction, nonfiction, poetry and children's books.
For more information about the awards, visit ycny.org/cny-book-awards.