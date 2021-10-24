Auburn authors release new books

Two Auburn authors have recently published new books.

Tammy Davis, who was born and raised in Auburn, recently released her first book, "Haven Island: Faith Revealed."

In a news release, Davis said she struggled to read in elementary school but became a voracious reader later. She was inspired to become a writer by her 11th grade English teacher, Martha Shosa.

"Haven Island" is influenced by Irish mythology, particularly the love story of Aengus Og, god of love, and Caer Ibormeith, goddess of dreams and prophecy. Davis began reading the stories while learning about her ancestral background of English, Irish, Scottish and German. Her next three books will continue the story of "Haven Island": "Hope Revealed," "Love Revealed" and "Luck Revealed."

"Faith Revealed" is now available in Walmart and Barnes & Noble stores, and online at Amazon.

Meanwhile, Auburn author Sharon L. Hann has released "Hope Faith Love," a new collection of plays.

Using her own experiences as inspiration, the plays are meant to encourage readers to think about their relationship with God and where their priorities are, according to a news release.

"These plays were written to help anyone realize no matter what they are facing, there is always an answer and a place to go for guidance and comfort," the release said.

"Hope Faith Love" was published by RoseDog Books, of Pittsburgh.

For more information about the book, visit rosedogbookstore.com/hope-faith-love.

