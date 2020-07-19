Auburn-based journal returns with double issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn-based literary and visual arts journal aaduna has returned from a brief hiatus with a 2020 double issue.

The issue features more than 30 diverse contributors, including some from the Cayuga County area.

In a message on aaduna's website, publisher and CEO Bill Berry Jr. said that "challenging circumstances" delayed the fall 2019 edition of the all-volunteer journal.

"We committed to finding the strategic pathway to deliver intriguing words, captivating voices, diverse themes, and enlightening images," he continued.

Berry added that aaduna "will continue to manifest a viable publication platform for creatives whose stories and images will permeate your consciousness and how you view the world around you."

Berry established the journal in 2010.

For more information, visit aaduna.org or aadunanotes.blogspot.com.

