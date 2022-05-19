Auburn-based marketing agency wins state tourism award

Three Needs Creative, a marketing agency based in Auburn, was recognized with a 2022 New York State Tourism Excellence Award for its Brave Women FLX regional tourism campaign.

The agency won the award in the category of Excellence in Tourism Marketing Campaigns, Projects & Programs: Niche Marketing, Budget Under $500,000.

Founded by Maggie (Johengen) Susman and Karen Morrissey Bedard, Three Needs Creative serves industries ranging from travel and tourism to food and beverage and technology. The agency prides itself on providing "breakthrough branding, big idea marketing campaigns, creative strategy, and more to clients of all sizes," it said in a news release.

The Brave Women FLX campaign was spearheaded by the Cayuga County Office of Tourism in partnership with Monroe, Ontario and Seneca counties. The campaign highlights Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright and other history-making women who lived in the area, as well as current women-owned businesses and other attractions.

For more information, visit bravewomenflx.com or threeneedscreative.com.

