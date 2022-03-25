Auburn benefit, dart tourney to support man with cancer

A benefit for Samuel Sears will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Sicz Club, 145 Washington St., Auburn.

The benefit will include a dart tournament, with signup at 11 a.m. and starting at noon. It costs $20 per player, and one pro is allowed per team.

There will also be a pasta dinner that costs $10, a 50/50 raffle and basket raffles.

The benefit supports Sears, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma and is a candidate for a bone marrow transplant.

For more information, or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/sams-hodgkins-lympoma-journey.

