Auburn benefit to support infant with rare disease

A benefit for Korra Davis will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn.
The event will include a pasta dinner, raffles, door prizes and more.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger.
Proceeds from the event will support the family of Korra, 2, who was diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease in November. Diagnosed only in about 50 children, the disease affects Korra's motor functioning and her ability to otherwise live a normal life. She has the opportunity to participate in research trials in Texas in order to find a cure for the disease, and the benefit will help cover the costs.
For more information, or to buy a ticket, call Brittany Brown at (315) 702-3510 or Amber Coleman at (315) 604-1802.