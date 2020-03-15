Auburn benefit to support infant with rare disease
COMMUNITY

Auburn benefit to support infant with rare disease

{{featured_button_text}}
Tidal Wave Bar 1

The newly renovated Tidal Wave Bar at Falcon Lanes in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A benefit for Korra Davis will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn.

The event will include a pasta dinner, raffles, door prizes and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger.

Proceeds from the event will support the family of Korra, 2, who was diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease in November. Diagnosed only in about 50 children, the disease affects Korra's motor functioning and her ability to otherwise live a normal life. She has the opportunity to participate in research trials in Texas in order to find a cure for the disease, and the benefit will help cover the costs.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, call Brittany Brown at (315) 702-3510 or Amber Coleman at (315) 604-1802.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Community calendar

  • Updated

(Editor's note: The Citizen's calendar of events is being updated to reflect any cancellations due to coronavirus. If you have a cancellation …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News