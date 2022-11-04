 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ART

Auburn BID seeks artist qualifications for new sculpture

  • 0
Various kinds of Sculpting Tools laying down on dirty wooden table
Deposit Photos

The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District has announced a request for qualifications for a new sculpture in the area.

The sculpture will be located at the corner of South and Genesee streets, near Genesee Center. The winning proposal will be eligible for up to $30,000. The sculpture is funded by part of the city of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state, the BID said in a news release.

"The public art installation is envisioned to contribute to an engaging experience, provide interpretive opportunity, stimulate excitement and thought, and cultivate cultural identity," the BID said.

A pre-submission virtual meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Qualifications are due Tuesday, Nov. 22.

For more information, or to see the full request for qualifications, visit auburnartcall.com.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some holiday gifts for the dog in your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News