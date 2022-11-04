Auburn BID seeks artist qualifications for new sculpture

The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District has announced a request for qualifications for a new sculpture in the area.

The sculpture will be located at the corner of South and Genesee streets, near Genesee Center. The winning proposal will be eligible for up to $30,000. The sculpture is funded by part of the city of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state, the BID said in a news release.

"The public art installation is envisioned to contribute to an engaging experience, provide interpretive opportunity, stimulate excitement and thought, and cultivate cultural identity," the BID said.

A pre-submission virtual meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Qualifications are due Tuesday, Nov. 22.

For more information, or to see the full request for qualifications, visit auburnartcall.com.

