Auburn brewery comedy series continues with four of region's finest

Prison City Brewing will continue its Homebrewed Comedy series with another selection of regional performers Thursday, March 3.

The brewery's 251 North St. facility will host sets by headliner Zack Hammond, RJ Purpura, Seth Ruddick and host Mike Peters beginning at 7 that night.

Hammond has been sharing his dark takes on life, the world and humanity for more than a decade and recorded four albums, the latest being "... Because I'm Considerate." He performs regularly at Wise Crackers in Scranton, has opened for Doug Stanhope and won the 2015 Northeastern Pennsylvania Scene's Got Talent.

Purpura, originally from Rochester, has worked with Stanhope, Dave Attell, Gilbert Gottfried and more comedians. His rapid-fire witticisms and self-deprecation led to him being named the Funniest Person in Rochester in 2017. Ruddick has performed all over the state, sharing a cantankerous take on everyday happenings during his six-year career. And host Peters is a contributor to Funny or Die who has performed in Syracuse and New York City, won the Utica Brews Laugh Contest and opened for Gottfried.

Tickets to the show are $10. Seating will begin at 6 p.m., with a full dinner menu available.

For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com.

