Mass Riot

People await the release of Prison City Pub & Brewery's Mass Riot IPA on Sept. 11, 2016.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

Prison City Pub & Brewery will host the inaugural Riot Run beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

The chip-timed, closed-course 5K run will begin and end outside the brewery, 28 State St., Auburn. All participants who finish the race will receive a serving of the brewery's award-winning Mass Riot India pale as they cross the finish line, as well as a metal coaster and a custom glass.

Registration for the run is $45 until the day of the race. Bib pickup takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the brewery, or beginning at 8:30 a.m. the day of the race. Age categories are in 10-year increments, from 10 and younger to 70 and older. Awards will go to overall first, second and third male and female finishers.

Along with the run, the event will also feature live music, food trucks, yard games and more. The after-party is open to the public.

The brewery is partnering with Great American Brewery Races to host the event, and its charity partner is Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.

For more information, to register or to donate to CAP Cayuga/Seneca, visit riotrun5k.com.

