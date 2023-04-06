Prison City Brewing in Auburn won a gold medal at the ninth annual Best of Craft Beer Awards, the only brewery in New York state to medal at the Oregon competition.

The Auburn brewery won its medal in the Fruited Mixed-Culture Beers category for Something Something Something, a dark sour with tart and sweet cherries. There were 33 entrants in the category.

The same beer won a gold medal at the New York State Craft Beer Competition in March. It is currently available in bottles at Prison City's 251 North St. location in Auburn.

A total of 165 medals were awarded in 55 categories at the competition, with most going to breweries in Oregon, Washington and California. Beers were evaluated by more than 100 judges.

For more information, including a full list of results, visit bestofcraftbeerawards.com.

Cayuga County breweries total seven medals at state beer awards Cayuga County's breweries have established a history of excellence at the New York State Craft Beer Competition.