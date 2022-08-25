Auburn brewery wins two gold medals

Prison City Brewing in Auburn won two gold medals at the 2022 World Beer Awards, whose results were announced last week.

The brewery's Wham Whams bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout with coconut and vanilla and its Helles in a Bucket smoked helles lager were recognized at the awards, which recognized winners in several countries. The two Prison City beers were named the best in the U.S. in the Best Wood Aged Beer and Best Smoke Beer categories.

Wham Whams has been recognized several times previously, including the Governor's Cup for best beer in the state at the 2019 New York State Craft Beer Competition. The beer is currently on tap at both Prison City Pub & Brewery on State Street and the brewery's urban farm on North Street.

For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com.

