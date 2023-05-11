Prison City Brewing in Auburn has won its first award at the World Beer Cup, which bills itself as "the most prestigious beer competition in the world" and "the Olympics of beer competitions."

The Auburn brewery won silver in the Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer category at the cup's award ceremony Wednesday in Nashville. There were 60 entries in the category.

The brewery won for its Something Something Something Dark Sour, a mixed fermentation dark sour with tart and sweet cherries. The same beer also won a gold medal at the New York State Craft Beer Competition and a gold medal at the Best of Craft Beer Awards in Oregon, both this year. The beer, released in December, is no longer available at either of Prison City's two Auburn locations.

Prison City co-owner Dawn Schulz accepted the award in person Wednesday in Nashville. This year's World Beer Cup boasted 10,213 beers entered by 2,376 breweries in 51 countries.

For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com or worldbeercup.org.

