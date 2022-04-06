Auburn brewery's comedy night to feature four upstate performers

Wrigley is from New Zealand, where he appeared on several TV shows and comedy showcases. Now based in Rochester, he works anywhere there's a mic and a stage, he said in a news release.

Willard, also of Rochester, has performed across western and central New York since starting comedy in 218. He was a finalist in the 2021 Rochester's Funniest Person contest, and hosts Comedy at the Carlson. Abdul Hadi, of Syracuse, is described as "the funniest Ethiopian you've ever met." He reached the semifinals of the 2021 Rochester's Funniest Person contest and won the Comedy and Chill competition in Syracuse. Host Peters is a contributor to Funny or Die who has performed in Syracuse and New York City, won the Utica Brews Laugh Contest and opened for Gilbert Gottfried.