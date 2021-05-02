Auburn bus trip to visit DeRuyter veterans memorial

A free bus trip to a veterans memorial in DeRuyter will leave Auburn on Monday, May 31.

The bus, sponsored by William Staley and Onondaga Coach, will depart from the North Green Street lot of St. Mary's Church at 12:15 p.m. It will return at about 3:30 p.m.

The bus will visit the Vietnam War memorial created by Billy Middleton in 2015. It includes a Huey helicopter, flags for every branch of service and a memorial to the victims of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Masks and social distancing will be in effect.

The trip is free but seating is limited. Any contributions are asked to be left at the memorial for its maintenance.

For more information, or to RSVP, call (315) 255-2216.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0