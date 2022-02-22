 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Auburn Catholic school to host open house

Tyburn

Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate in Auburn.

 Provided

Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate will host an open house from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the school, 17 Clymer St., Auburn.

The event is for families interested in learning about the Catholic school, with tours every 15 minutes. Interested students can also sign up to shadow at the school on March 10, and will receive a free pizza lunch.

For more information, or to register for the events, call (315) 252-2937 or email taoffice@tyburnacademy.com. The school office is closed Feb. 21-25 but families can still register by leaving a voice message or emailing.

