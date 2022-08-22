Auburn/Cayuga NAACP announces scholarship fund gala details

The Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP has announced its 55th Anniversary Freedom Fund Gala will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn.

The branch hopes to raise $10,000 through the event. The money will fund scholarships for college-bound African-Americans or people of color in Cayuga County. Since 2007, the branch has awarded $28,600 in scholarships.

The theme of the gala is "This is Power," which is intended to empower youth and the community through education and civic responsibility. That is the goal of the fund's chair, Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District Executive Director Stephanie DeVito.

"As we prepare for the 55th anniversary, we couldn't think of anyone more qualified to lead us in the fundraising efforts," branch President Dr. Eliezer Hernández said in a news release. "Stephanie's work ethic and community connections will certainly benefit the NAACP's scholarship recipients."

DeVito added, "I am honored and humbled to chair a great fundraising initiative as the Freedom Fund Banquet. Collaboration and partnerships ensure remarkable success. Knowledge is power, and with the support from the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP, championing our students to better themselves through a college education will ensure a successful future for them and our entire community."

For more information about the gala and the fundraising campaign, call (315) 370-9991, visit auburncayuganaacp.org or email naacp@auburncayuganaacp.org.

