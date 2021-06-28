Auburn center announces more details of new walk event

The E. John Gavras Center in Auburn will host an Inclusion Walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Casey Park.

Registration will begin at 10:15 a.m. Along with the walk, there will be raffles, activities with Jeff the Magic Man and more. Plans include an Auburn Police Department patrol car and Auburn Fire Department truck, a Cayuga County Sheriff's Office K9 unit and Muzzi's D'Italia Ice.

The event will replace the annual Walk for Autism Awareness that the center has hosted for the last several years. The new event will focus on all disabilities — physical, mental, cognitive and developmental.

All participants are asked to register. There is no registration fee, but those who raise $25 or more in paid pledges will receive a signature walk water bottle.

The pledge and registration forms are available at gavrascenter.com. More information about the event will be posted on the website and the center's Facebook page @ejohngavrascenter.

For more information, call (315) 255-2746.

