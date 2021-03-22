 Skip to main content
Auburn center announces new walk event
HEALTH

Auburn center announces new walk event

Walk

Cassie, Carter and Brandon Damick attend the Walk for Autism Awareness at Casey Park in Auburn in 2019.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The E. John Gavras Center in Auburn will host an Inclusion Walk on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Casey Park.

The event will replace the annual Walk for Autism Awareness that the center has hosted for the last several years.

The new event will focus on all disabilities — physical, mental, cognitive and developmental.

More information about the event will be posted on the center's website, gavrascenter.com, and Facebook page, @ejohngavrascenter.

For more information, call (315) 255-2746.

