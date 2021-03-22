Auburn center announces new walk event

The E. John Gavras Center in Auburn will host an Inclusion Walk on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Casey Park.

The event will replace the annual Walk for Autism Awareness that the center has hosted for the last several years.

The new event will focus on all disabilities — physical, mental, cognitive and developmental.

More information about the event will be posted on the center's website, gavrascenter.com, and Facebook page, @ejohngavrascenter.

For more information, call (315) 255-2746.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0