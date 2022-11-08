Auburn center employees, consumer honored at state conference

Staff from the E. John Gavras Center in Auburn, and one of its adult consumers, were recently recognized at the Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State's Annual Conference in October in Saratoga Springs.

Patricia Cleaver, Ashley Daul and Gracie White were honored with Staff Recognition Awards. Cleaver and Daul are speech therapists who have worked at the center since 1979 and 2019, respectively, while White is a preschool teacher who has worked there since 2021. The center described Cleaver as "a tremendous role model and resource for other Gavras team members," Daul as "a warm, intelligent and kind team member who goes above and beyond," and White as "an energetic, resourceful and valuable team member."

Additionally, art by Gavras consumer Jackie Goldthwait was selected to be part of the poster for this year's conference. This year, CP State expanded its showcase of artists in its community into a museum at the conference called "NY State of Expression."

"We're extremely proud to showcase the work of artists with disabilities in the NY State of Expression Art Gallery," CP State President and CEO Mike Alvaro said in the conference program. "It brings me great joy to bring together artists of all abilities from across the state and give them a venue to showcase their work."

For more information, visit cpofnys.org.