Auburn center offering child care to essential workers

The E. John Gavras Center in Auburn is accepting children, from birth to age 12, for child care services.

The center is licensed to offer child care to essential workers and their families from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Additional shifts will be opened if the community requires.

The center is fully staffed and approved by the Office of Children and Family Services.

For more information, call (315) 255-2746 or visit gavrascenter.com.

