Auburn center receives $2.5M grant for student programming

The Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn has been awarded a Full-Service Community Schools Program grant in the amount of $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education.

The five-year grant will allow the center, in partnership with the Auburn Enlarged City School District, to provide new programming for students, including free before-school programming at Casey Park, Genesee, Herman and Seward Elementary schools, as well as free after-school programming at Herman and programming that expands support for behavioral, mental health and social-emotional learning.

The programming will address "longstanding day care needs in the district," Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Camille Johnson said in a news release.

Johnson and Denise Farrington, the center's executive director, have already begun to plan and implement the programs funded by the grant, which have the title ACCESS: Advancing Community Schools.

“We are thrilled to be one of the recipients of this funding so that we can better serve the students, the future leaders, in our community,” Farrington said.

The center was one of 42 applications to be funded out of 240 the Department of Education received. The department said in the news release that "well-implemented community schools with integrated student supports, active community engagement, expanded learning time, and collaborative practices lead to better student and school outcomes, especially for low-income students."

For more information, visit btwcc.org or aecsd.education.