Auburn center to hold second Inclusion Walk in September

The E. John Gavras Center in Auburn will host its second annual Inclusion Walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Casey Park.

Registration will begin at 10:15 a.m. Along with the walk, there will be raffles, children's activities, Jeff the Magic Man, awareness items for sale, law enforcement vehicles and drones, Poppy's Ice Cream Truck, a photo booth and local radio stations Classic Hits 99.3 and Mix 98.5 live broadcasting.

There is no fee to walk. Those who raise $25 in pledges will receive a signature walk water bottle (limit 350). All walkers can preregister by mail or visit the center at 182 North St., Auburn.

The event replaces the annual Walk for Autism Awareness that the center has hosted for the last several years. The new event focuses on all disabilities — physical, mental, cognitive and developmental.

All proceeds from the walk benefit the Gavras center.

For more information, visit gavrascenter.com or the center's Facebook page @ejohngavrascenter, or call (315) 255-2746.